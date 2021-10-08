They/Live yearn for late nights and better times on ‘Another Body’

It’s getting close to December, which means soon enough we’ll all be busy crafting our Best of 2021 lists to show off just how killer the past year was for music. For many, Born Losers Records will be plenty present, as the Philadelphia indie label has soundtracked the year with a sterling sound that includes ace efforts from Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers, Korine, and Catherine Moan. The latest entry to consideration into our hearts, minds, and playlists comes from They/Live, who today drops a pulsating new synth-pop tune called “Another Body.”

It’s the latest from the Utah-born, Los Angeles-based artist Whitney Mower, who as They/Live — named after the 1988 John Carpenter sci-fi/action film — releases a new EP November 5 titled Violet Coda.

“Another Body” is a delectable tone-setter, as a dream-like synth-weaved undertow intro soon gives way to a late-night raver crash-course cast in blacklit neon, propelling a track that, at its lyrical core, is about missing our cities and grieving lost lovers.

“Last year I was looking for spiritual strength, as I think many of us were, which I would sometimes find by writing music,” says Mower “I was also looking for physical release; I desperately missed dancing and being in crowds. So I guess this hybrid track — half choral, half operatic rave — comes from those desires during that lonely, uncertain time.”

That sentiment certainly reflects 2021, in a year-end recap or otherwise.