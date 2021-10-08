Blake Rose spins a pop pinwheel on debut EP ‘A World Gone By’

Blake Rose is one of those rising artists where someone may recognize his songs before his name. That should soon change.

Fresh off the release of last month’s “Movie”, as well as previous saccharine pop singles like the sweeping “Ordinary People” and buoyant “Cassanova”, Rose arrives today (October 8) with his debut EP, A World Gone By, via AWAL Recordings, just in time for a 38-city North American run supporting Noah Kahan’s Was/I Am tour.

“I try to give listeners an experience,” says the Australian-born, Los Angeles-based artist. “I take a lot of time with every element to make sure I’m creating a world people can immerse themselves into. Whether the narrative is precise or ambiguous I try to attain a certain level of depth with each song that I hope people can latch onto and let it be as much a part of their own story as it is mine.”

That should be well on view for the rest of the year, as Rose’s upcoming tour kicks off October 14 in St. Louis and wraps December 19 in Phoenix. Along the way, he plays Boston’s House of Blues on November 4, and two nights at New York City’s Webster Hall, November 11 and 12. A homecoming lands December 17 at Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, and by then, Rose’s name recognition should ahead of his music. Get all the dates after the jump.

Blake Rose 2021 North American live dates

October 14 – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO

October 15 – Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

October 16 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

October 17 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

October 20 – Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

October 22 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL

October 23 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL

October 24 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

October 26 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

October 28 – History – Toronto, ON

October 29 – Théâtre Corona – Montreal, QC

October 30 – Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VT

October 31 – Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VT

November 04 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

November 05 – Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

November 06 – Pearl Street Nightclub – Northampton, MA

November 07 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

November 09 – Westcott Theater – Syracuse, NY

November 11 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

November 12 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

November 13 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

November 14 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

November 16 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

November 17 – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville – Nashville, TN

November 19 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

November 20 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

November 30 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

December 02 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

December 04 – The Commonwealth Room – Salt Lake City, UT

December 05 – The Commonwealth Room – Salt Lake City, UT

December 07 – Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise, ID

December 09 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

December 10 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

December 11 – Knitting Factory Concert House – Spokane, WA

December 12 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

December 14 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

December 16 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

December 17 – Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

December 18 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

December 19 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ