Eddie Pepitone’s east coast return holds more weight this time around

Getting out on the road has always brought a significant amount of excitement for Eddie Pepitone. But as he makes his way back to New England this week for a quick string of shows, the ability to perform in front of a live audience again holds a bit more meaning this time around.

Making his way to Provincetown’s Red Room on Friday (October 8) and Ralph’s Rock Diner in Worcester on Saturday (October 9) with touring and creative partner JT Habersaat as part of their Pandora’s Box tour, the Brooklyn native is excited to return to his east coast roots and reconnect with the mentality that comes along with them. Not to mention, being able to see some of the foliage and feel the cool weather while his current residence of Los Angeles is experiencing a drought only adds to the excitement he’s feeling as he makes his way back to Massachusetts to do what he loves most.

We recently had a chance to catch up with Pepitone ahead of the shows this weekend, and after a lot of time away from the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, it’s quite evident that he’s looking forward to returning for more than one reason.

Check it out.

Jason Greenough: You kicked off the tour in North Adams, but you’re coming back to Provincetown and Worcester as part of the Pandora’s Box tour. How are you feeling about coming back to New England in the fall?

Eddie Pepitone: I was just talking to JT about how great it is to get out of LA while there is a drought. For instance, it’s 90 degrees there, and it’s so nice to be around what I call “life,” like trees and the foliage, and the cool weather. So, it’s such a nice feeling for me, because I love the fall, and LA tends to be like a white canvas, and I feel like I enjoy coming back east, so I’m very excited. We’ve already had some shows here, and they all went really well, and I just love the east coast vibe.

JG: Right on. So, with that vibe, and being around “life,” does that affect your stage approach as you go through places like North Adams and Albany, and like this weekend, Provincetown and Worcester?

EP: I think I’m at a point in my career where I know I do, and it’s like I’m kind of the same guy no matter where I am, which is good, because if you’re not confident in that way, then you tend to pander to the particular region you’re in. But I have found, though, that the more you make fun of the region you’re in, the people who live there love it. It’s so hilarious, and fun to do it because everyone is alway so down with it.

JG: We chatted a bit last year about your latest special amidst insanity going down left and right . How have you been holding up with all that’s happened?

EP: I’ve been doing remarkably okay. Me and JT started to tour again as soon as we both got vaccinated, and what was great is that we both vaccinated each other. I’m not sure if I’m legally allowed to talk about it [laughs] but we have our own vaccination kits — no, as soon as we both got vaccinated, I felt like we were going to be okay and started touring in June, and it’s been great. I’ve felt pretty safe, and I believe all the venues are asking for proof of vaccination on the tour, as well, so that’s nice.

The touring really saved me, because the lockdown was getting to be a lot. Not doing live stand-up, how funny can you be? How funny can you be on a zoom show? “Good evening folks! Umm…hold on, my door is ringing,” and all of that.

Stand-up is such a live performance thing, about what’s happening in the moment. It’s just so important to the show, and when you’re online, it just feels sad. I’m sure it’s good for corporate meetings where there’s someone saying something like “Dan, we need to create a new brand of toothpaste because people don’t like mint anymore,” but it just doesn’t feel right for comedy.

JG: With your latest special in mind, where you picked apart topics of the time, and as someone who has rarely if ever passed up an opportunity to let us know how he’s feeling, what can folks expect from this new material you’re bringing around right now?

EP: What I have found is that it’s been very cathartic for people to be out and coming to comedy shows again, so there’s a great cathartic energy about our shows these days because it’s really kind of like an affirmation of life. Not to get too corny there, but I really do feel like this tour has been an affirmation of having fun in the face of real, nasty stuff. There’s just been a real rock and roll element to the shows, as far as an emotional release, and there have been big laughs.

JG: Beyond being around life and a live crowd again, what are you looking forward to most about these shows in Provincetown and Worcester?

EP: It’s all a part of the excitement of touring, ya know? I’ve had a lot of great shows in Massachusetts, and because I have such good memories of it, I can’t help but feel like it’s going to be a great visit again. Having lived in LA for the last twenty years, and being from the east coast, I always love coming back and connecting with the east coast vibe and mentality.

EDDIE PEPITONE :: Friday, October 8 at The Red Room, 258 Commercial St., Provincetown, MA :: 9 p.m., $30 to $40 :: Tickets and event info