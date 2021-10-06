Out & About: Michael Christopher discusses his new book on ‘Van Halen’

Exactly one year ago today, as the world learned of the tragic passing of Eddie Van Halen, senior writer Michael Christopher was quick to eulogize the iconic musician with a tribute piece in Vanyaland. Now, a year on from Van Halen’s death, Christopher has gone deeper in exploring the guitarist and his band’s influence and impact with a new 264-page book, Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock, published today (October 6) by Backbeat Books.

To honor the occasion and mark the book’s release, Christopher will hold court this evening with a book signing and discussion at Chelsea Station Restaurant Bar & Lounge in Chelsea. He’ll be joined in conversation with Light of Day Records founder Chris Antonowich, and the Jamaica Plan label and record store co-hosts the evening with a pop-up shop. Van Halen-themed cocktails are on the menu, and Van Halen will be pumped through the speakers.

The landscape of Van Halen books is crowded for sure, but Christopher’s addition is a welcome one. Following last year’s publication of Depeche Mode FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the World’s Finest Synth-Pop Band, Christopher’s Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock features contributions from input from Black Sabbath, Alice in Chains, Velvet Revolver, Pantera, RATT, and others, with never-before-seen photos and previously unpublished interviews with Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, and Massachusetts’ own Gary Cherone.

“This book has been passion project from the beginning, and you’ll be hard pressed to find another writer who has covered Van Halen so comprehensively over the years and with such reverence,” says Christopher. “But after the passing of Eddie Van Halen, the news cycle eventually moved on. As it says in the introduction, I wasn’t ready to, and felt like there was still much to say, not just from myself, but the fans, musicians, and so, so many more who have been affected by Van Halen.”

'VAN HALEN: THE ERUPTION AND THE AFTERSHOCK' BOOK DISCUSSION AND SIGNING :: Wednesday, October 6 at Chelsea Station Restaurant Bar & Lounge, 105 Everett Ave. in Chelsea, MA :: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., all ages




