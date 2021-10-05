The KVB deliver an embracing tune of mechanical beauty in ‘Unité’

In a world that seems to be increasingly unreliable, The KVB remain a band to count on. The British coldwave duo have unleashed a string of unfuckwithable singles dating back through the past decade, and today, just as the temperatures begin their descent in our corner of the world, deliver an embracing tune of mechanical beauty in “ Unité”.

The track will be featured on The KVB’s forthcoming new album, Unity, out November 26 on Invada Records. It was produced and mixed by Andy Savours, known for his work with My Bloody Valentine and The Horrors.

The KVB have also released a visual for the track, which serves as “ a homage to our time living in Berlin, with the pounding kick drum and grinding electronics,” the duo declare. Dive in below.

***