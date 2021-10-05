DBMK power forward with a glossy alt-pop glide on ‘Tough’

There’s no worse day in the week than Tuesday. The weekend is both a faded memory and a far-away dream, and the mountain of tasks, responsibility, and just overall bullshit is enough to make us all stuck going nowhere fast. So we’re feeling “Tough,” the buoyant new single from Florida-born, Nashville-based alt-pop project DBMK. The duo of Kyle Knudsen (vocals) and Colton Ward (drums) dropped the track today (October 5), flipping off New Music Friday and connecting with the people when we need it most.

“‘Tough’ is a song about feeling utterly stuck in the place you’re at in life and being constantly overlooked by a world that seems to be moving faster and faster around you,” say DBMK in a statement. “This place that you’re stuck in could be school, a job, a relationship, or a state of mind. Do you have the confidence to get up and change your circumstances?”

If only we could change the calendar, but that’s just a matter of time. The bubble-pop bounce and glossy glide of “Tough” follows last year’s Jump in the Dark EP, and it even includes a little extra guitar riffage at the end — just to help us get through the day.