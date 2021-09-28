fbpx
In Boston NewsMusic

$ean Wire sees the city through shades of his ‘Ghetto Blues’

By Victoria Wasylakon
Screengrab

Walk down the streets of Boston with $ean Wire and you’ll hear poetry in motion. The area artist’s new single and video “Ghetto Blues” (released last Friday, September 24) transforms a city stroll into a pensive art project, framed by fragmented shades of grey and cobalt. “I came from natural roots / Ain’t nothing synthetic about my vibe,” he raps, trading his usual R&B for spoken word verses that echo over discordant layers of jazz. On the heels of another recent single — “Run For Cover” — “Ghetto Blues” feels like a quieter, more contemplative gateway to the music knocking around in Wire’s headspace. Take a walk with Wire below.

***

© 2021 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND