$ean Wire sees the city through shades of his ‘Ghetto Blues’

Walk down the streets of Boston with $ean Wire and you’ll hear poetry in motion. The area artist’s new single and video “Ghetto Blues” (released last Friday, September 24) transforms a city stroll into a pensive art project, framed by fragmented shades of grey and cobalt. “I came from natural roots / Ain’t nothing synthetic about my vibe,” he raps, trading his usual R&B for spoken word verses that echo over discordant layers of jazz. On the heels of another recent single — “Run For Cover” — “Ghetto Blues” feels like a quieter, more contemplative gateway to the music knocking around in Wire’s headspace. Take a walk with Wire below.

***