Boston Calling adds EarthGang and KennyHoopla to 2022 lineup

After months of sporadic announcements, the 2022 edition of Boston Calling is finally coming together.

Boston Calling today (September 16) announced that EarthGang (pictured above) and KennyHoopla will take the stage at next year’s festival, which is scheduled for May 27 to 29 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.

The festival has already announced a handful of artists over the course of the past year, including headliners Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine, as well as Run the Jewels, Black Pumas, HAIM, Sudan Archives, and Celisse. The remainder of the lineup will be released via additional “artist drops” over the course of 2021 and early 2022.

Three-day general admission, VIP, and platinum passes are available now.