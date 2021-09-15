Blossoms and Rick Astley team up for The Sound of The Smiths shows

We’ll never get a full-on reunion of The Smiths, so here’s the next best thing, fit for the oncoming Halloween season: Blossoms and Rick Astley are teaming up for two live shows to perform the music of the iconic Manchester band. Dubbed The Sound of The Smiths, the shows go down October 8 at Manchester’s Albert Hall and the following day at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London.

Earning high praise, Astley joined Blossoms on stage recently to perform “This Charming Man,” and this whole collaboration seems to have some life to it. It sounds, and looks, pretty fantastic, as you can hear and see below.

“The Smiths have always meant so much to Blossoms, with even their rainiest songs complete with wry humor and soul-reaching musicianship and melody,” says Blossoms in a statement, via Radio X. “Their poppier moments are pure, joyful, danceable poetry… Imagine backing Rick Astley to play the songs of The Smiths? We’ve had wilder dreams, but not many. We’ll barely be able to believe it until it happens, but the dates are set, we’re studying every note, line and beat to say ‘thank you’ to The Smiths alongside Rick and do both of them proud.”

Astley, complete with a young-Moz quiff and thick-rim glasses in the Twitter clip below, certainly fits the part. And he comes with none of the baggage currently sinking Morrissey stock faster than a spare lawnmower part carelessly tossed into the English channel. Who needs a Rick Roll when a man can be this charming?

“From the moment The Smiths emerged in 1983 I was hooked and it’s as a fan,” Astley adds, “with deep respect as a musician for Morrissey, [Johnny] Marr, [Andy] Rourke and [Mike] Joyce, that I’ll be joining the endlessly enthusiastic and talented Blossoms on stage to sing their songs.”

Tickets to the Manchester and London shows go on sale Friday (September 17) via seetickets.com, and they should go fast. We can see this becoming a lot more than just a two-off performance. Hell, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some special guests pop up on stage, as well.

We’ll see.

WTF. @rickastley // @BlossomsBand // The Smiths – This Charming Man. The crossover no one asked for but everyone needed. pic.twitter.com/zJrKLR1wJU — At Most One Tour (@atmostonetour) September 13, 2021