LÉON finds herself entrenched in electronic-pop yearning on ‘Dancer’

By Michael O'Connor Marottaon
Photo Credit: Sandra Thorsson

We’re not sure if the world is really paying attention just yet, but electronic-pop music is having a moment just below the surface of the mainstream. Recent releases from Charli XCX, Sigrid, and Kim Petras have returned a proper shine to the valleys of alt-pop, and Lady Gaga’s new remix album is ensuring the beat goes on long past closing time. The latest fit of bliss comes from the always-dependable LÉON, who landed Friday (September 10) with the glistening “Dancer,” the Swedish artist’s first new music since last October’s Apart album. “Dancer” is a golden love song entrenched in synth-pop yearning, an enchanted tune that’s less glossy than the aforementioned efforts but enriched by its dream-pop tenderness. The cinematic visual, directed by Lina Söderström, captures these moods effortlessly, and re-positions LÉON as one of electronic-pop’s most trusted creatives.

