We promise* that this is the final ‘No Time to Die’ trailer

It feels so genuinely strange to not be writing a post announcing another new delay for the long-awaited No Time to Die, which is, of course, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond. This movie has been punted about the calendar like a football in a low-scoring game where neither team can get first downs, but it’s finally coming out in October. Well, we hope it is. MGM certainly thinks it will be, and, earlier on Tuesday, they dropped what they’re calling the “final” trailer for the film. Who knows if that’ll be a true descriptor or not, but we imagine it can’t have much more in it than that uber-trailer they released a few months back.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis that is now so familiar to us that we can practically recite it from memory like a hope-fueled mantra willing this fucking movie to finally come out:

“In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.“

No Time to Die hits theaters — at least in the U.S., that is — on October 6. Even then, that date’s probably up in the air given how little we should expect from anything going according to plan these days. But you know what? If you want to finally see this, you should go out and get vaccinated and/or convince someone in your life to do so. They might be scared of needles or something — not everybody is a psycho. Here’s some good advice: tell them just be like Bond when the nurse comes near and tells you there’s gonna be a pinch in a second: they should lie back, and think of England.