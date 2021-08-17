Rogue Island Comedy Festival announces lineup for fall edition

Following a wildly successful Spring edition back in May, Rogue Island Comedy Festival is running it back one more time this year, with yet another power-packed lineup.

As announced late last week, the now bi-annual festival will once again take over venues in Portsmouth and Newport, Rhode Island for a four-day stretch (October 7 to 11), and will feature a brand new slate of top-tier comedy throughout the weekend.

Alongside headliners Eddie Pepitone and Mark Normand, the Fall edition of the festival will feature a plethora of local and national favorites spread throughout the festivities, including Ray Harrington, Alex Giampapa, and Kathe Farris, as well as Boston Comedy Festival champions Wilfred Padua and Liz Glazer.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, and a full schedule can be found on the Rogue Island Comedy Festival website.