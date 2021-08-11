The Violent Hearts sum up the times with ‘Everything and Nothing’

The return of live music is dominating the performance arts narrative this summer, even though there’s still an air of uncertainty around most club shows and how we’re supposed to feel and act while attending them. But one band that’s making us itch to get back into a packed and sweaty venue, free from any and all concerns over youknowwhat, is The Violent Hearts. The British punk band recall the very best of that very particular genre, the latest in a long line of greatness that suddenly has sprung back to life, and are set to release debut album Everything and Nothing on September 3. Leading the charge is its brazen title track, and the video for it, filmed by Lianna Lee Davies on an iPhone, just dropped this week. It’s a punchy tune that’ll force music writers to fall over themselves naming off their favorite obscurities from decades past, but we’ll just breathe it in as the breath of fresh musical air we so desperately need. When The Violent Hearts hit the road for an inevitable world tour, the ills of the world are likely to fade away, if only for that moment. We so desperately need that.

***