BLACKSTARKIDS ride a wave of 2000s indie-pop nostalgia on ‘JUNO’

Those heading out to see beabadoobee this fall should arrive at the venue early to catch BLACKSTARKIDS. The Kansas City trio first crashed our pages last summer with “Sounds Like Fun”, a fuzzed-out indie-pop bop that came alive via the track’s video, a wild house party scene that had our quarantined asses feeling all kinds of FOMO.

But the party will no doubt be properly brought this fall. And things should get wild when BLACKSTARKIDS blast out “JUNO,” an infectious new single out today (August 5) that sets a lively tone for Puppies Forever, their forthcoming album out this fall via Dirty Hit. “JUNO” is a cruising tune soaked in 2000s alt-pop nostalgia that centers around coming-of-age in these miserable times.

“’JUNO’ is a really honest reflection of how we were feeling at the time of working on the album, which is why we wanted to lead with it,” says BLACKSTARKIDS. “In context of the album, it’s one of the more personal and reflective moments.”

The magnetic video for “JUNO” was self-directed by BLACKSTARKIDS, with AG Club’s Manny Madrigal serving as director of photography. Watch it a thousand times below, learn all the words, harass your friends about it, and scan all the dates with beabadoobee after the jump.

***