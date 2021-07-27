Sebastian Maniscalco announces fall arena tour and return to TD Garden

Sebastian Maniscalco may have made TD Garden history when he occupied the space back in 2019 as the highest-grossing single event the venue had ever seen. But as we’ve come to learn about the stand-up veteran through his handful of specials and overall ascent through the ranks, the best time is the next time — and now we’ll be able to test that theory in person come the fall.

With an announcement earlier this week, the comedy superstar will be making his return to arena stages all over the country, including Boston’s TD Garden on Saturday, November 27, as part of the next leg of his ongoing Nobody Does This tour. The new string of dates, which will kick off on November 18 in Tampa, Florida before setting sail across the country and straight through into the new year, will serve as a level up from the smaller venues the Irishman actor will be occupying this summer, while also furthering his ability to somehow make his already larger-than-life personality and approach to comedy even bigger and better.

Before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 30) at 10 a.m. ET, use the code VANYA to gain access to the local presale, starting on Thursday (July 29) at 10 a.m. ET.

Visit sebastianlive.com for a full list of dates and ticket info.