Saint Etienne detail new sample-driven LP ‘I’ve Been Trying To Tell You’

Over the past few weeks on social media, Saint Etienne have been trying to tell us something. Today, the iconic British pop group provide details: A new album out September 10 via Heavenly titled I’ve Been Trying To Tell You, accompanied by a Alasdair McLellan-directed film and led by a hypnotic lead single in “Pond House.” The new LP is the first sample-driven album from the trio since 1993’s So Tough.

“We’ve really pulled apart and dived deep into the samples; the concept and each of our interpretations of it have made this a very special sounding album, we hope you think so, too,” says Pete Wiggs. Adds Bob Stanley: “To me the album is about optimism, and the ’90s, and how memory is an unreliable narrator. Pete and Gus [Bousfield] have done a properly amazing production job. I think it sounds gorgeous.”

Sarah Cracknell described the album as “both dreamy and atmospheric, late summer sounds.” And that rings true on “Pond House,” a shimmering beat-and-sample track that recalls their classic early-’90s singles as Cracknell’s voice somersaults across its four-minute runtime. Listen to it below.

Meanwhile, McLellan, known for his work with Marc Jacobs, has also contributed stills photography for I’ve Been Trying To Tell You. His film for the album premieres at NFT1 on September 3, with additional screenings to follow.