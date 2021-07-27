Ian Sweet takes it to the beach to cover ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay

Look at the stars, look how they shine for Ian Sweet. And all the things Jilian Medford does involves her new cover of Coldplay’s classic alt-rock hit, “Yellow.” The Ian Sweet rendition, out today (July 27), evokes a bit of a dream-pop mysticism, and her efforts at reimagining Chris Martin’s iconic 2000 tune are further fueled by a Will Duncan-shot and Medford-directed visual that also replicates the original’s music video, taking her out on the beach at dawn, daylight slowly emerging as she serenades the coast.

“I’ve seen Coldplay live six times,” Medford says. “Parachutes was the first CD I ever rented from the library and it changed my life. I owe a lot of who I am and the way I write and perform music to Coldplay.”

And like many, Medford leans on the tune during karaoke sessions. It also appears to just soundtrack her life, apparently. “I wanted to cover ‘Yellow’ because it is my go-to karaoke song, love song, breakup song, feel-good song,” she quips, “it’s everything.”

Take a stroll with Ian Sweet, blissfully listening to “Yellow” on your modern-day discman, below. You know you love it so.

***