Get sand-blasted by the brand new trailer for ‘Dune’

Ahead of the big IMAX preview of footage from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune happening at theaters around the country on Thursday night (remember when Avatar did that shit?), Warner Bros. threw a giant bone to every person unable to make it out for whatever reason — and admittedly, there are quite a lot of reasons why one wouldn’t want to all the way to a movie theater for ten whole minutes of footage from a movie you’ll be able to see in a few months — and dropped a brand-new trailer for the movie online. Pro-tip: Have a fully ice-chilled bong packed full of the sweetest devil’s lettuce (provided it’s legal to do so near you) and queue up Sleep’s Dopesmoker because you’re gonna need to open that third eye afterward.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis, but you should really go out and read the books (or even the National Lampoon parody book Doon, which actually rules):

“A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, ‘Dune’ tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Dune will finally arrive in theaters on October 22, after a year’s worth of del- wait, what’s that? You want to know if it’ll be available on HBO Max or not? Well, sure, it’ll be there if you really want to see it in the worst possible way, but you shouldn’t take that as a challenge, like how everybody on Twitter thinks they’re owning Chris Nolan when they watch one of his movies on a Game Boy printer or some shit. But, seriously, get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, and see this on a big fuckin’ screen. Contact highs are cheaper, after all.