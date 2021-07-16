Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Hey look we’re as surprised as anyone over our recent uptick in John Mayer coverage, but we stand behind the fact that 2018’s remarkably smooth single “New Light” and April’s “Last Train Home” are high-quality throwback soft-rock jams. Mayer’s come a long way since we had some headline fun with his picnic-table get-up at Fenway Park a few years back, so hopefully he’s a bit more sharply-dressed early next year when he sets off for a North American tour. Mayer hits the road for 24 dates in support of today’s (July 16) new album Sob Rock, including a March 4 appearance at TD Garden in Boston. Check out all the dates below, and click here for venue and ticket information. It remains to be seen if Sob Rock can carry the yacht-ian momentum created by the previous singles, but we do have a decent amount of time between now and the tour kickoff to figure it all out.

***