Alt Bloom splashes down with the euphoric ‘Old Kick Drum’

We’re currently in the grips of summer, but Alt Bloom is here to provide a spring cleaning for the sake of mental health. The Montana native and Los Angeles-based alt-pop artist born Ethan Thompson dropped a new visual today (July 15) for his splashy single “Old Kick Drum”, and the dynamic visual further illustrates the genre-shifting song’s message about coming to terms with one’s past in order to move forward.

“‘Old Kick Drum’ has been a song I’ve had for seven years,” says Thompson. “This video to me was about reflecting on where I’ve been, the good, the bad, the ‘WTF was that’s, and loving all forms [and] history of myself. Taking what I choose with me into the future and letting go of all the judgements and reasoning that have been roadblocks in my own head [and] life. A spring cleaning of my brain if you will.”

Directed by Selena Moshell and produced by Allison Calleri, the “Old Kick Drum” visual finds Thompson looking back on a lifetime of memories as the lyrical inspiration for the song takes hold, and it feels entirely relatable as we assess where we’ve been in order to push and grow forward. Fire up the track and accompanying video below.

***