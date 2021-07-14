Boston Calling adds Run The Jewels and Black Pumas to 2022 festival

Back in May, appropriately enough, Boston Calling announced a return for 2022, its three-day Memorial Day weekend festival returning to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, headlined by Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine. Those were two carry-overs from the cancelled 2021 edition, and today (July 14), we’re treated to two more additions to the lineup: Run The Jewels and Black Pumas.

Run The Jewels are another carry-over from last year’s lineup, though Black Pumas are a new addition. Boston Calling says today’s announcement is the first in a series of artist unveilings the festival will roll out over the next several months.

“As we get closer to our return in 2022, we’re excited to reveal more artists on our Boston Calling lineup each month. Run the Jewels has been an incredible highlight at Boston Calling in years past and we look forward to welcoming them and Black Pumas, an extraordinary new artist playing the festival for the first time,” says Boston Calling co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Appel.

Boston Calling 2022 is set to go down May 27 to 29. Early bird three-day tickets are on sale now at bostoncalling.com, priced at $299.99 for general admission; $799.99 for VIP; and $1,599.99 for Platinum tickets. A limited two-pack of early bird three-day GA tickets is available for $549.99. Hit the link for all ticket information.