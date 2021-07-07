Band in the USA: The Tallest Man on Earth heads our way

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Hey everyone, look up: The Tallest Man on Earth is headed to North America. But don’t worry, we’re not being invaded by a giant (at least, not yet); it’s the musical project of Swedish folk artist Kristian Matsson, who has unveiled a string of fall dates for later this year to get us warmed up for a previously-announced-and-subsequently-rescheduled tour in the spring. Get all dates below: The fall run closes with an October 18 appearance at Tree House Brewery in Charlton; the spring slate includes shows at Fete in Providence (March 1), Boston’s Royale (March 3), Webster Hall in New York City (March 10 and 11), and four nights at Los Angeles’ Troubadour (March 30 and 31, April 1 and 2). Tickets for all the spring shows go on sale Friday (July 9) at 10 a.m. local time; watch a personal new performance video straight from Matsson to help build excitement.



***