Band in the USA: Real Estate are ‘Back on Tour’ this fall

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Lots of bands have announced tours over the past few weeks; so many, in fact, that we created this column. But there’s a real nature is healing vibe to seeing a fresh crop of Real Estate tour dates come up on the news feed, and that’s what the world received earlier today (July 6) as the New York band unveiled a 15-show slate for the fall, including a stop at Holyoke’s Gateway City Arts on November 18. “We’re back on tour and more excited to be playing LIVE than ever before!” writes the band. “This stands to be one of the most joyful, memorable tours we’ll ever go on and you’re not going to want to miss it. We have so many songs to share with you, new and old — see you out there!” General on-sale is this Friday (July 9) at 10 a.m. local time, but there’s a pre-sale happening starting tomorrow; hit realestatetheband.com for the code and other info. Earlier this year, Real Estate released the experimental Half a Human EP, a collection of songs first constructed during the sessions for 2020’s The Main Thing, but completed remotely during the pandemic. Listen in as you scan all the upcoming Real Estate dates, courtesy of the Miles Wintner tour poster below.

***