goth gf eye the exits and a shake up after a break up on ‘Bleach’

Look, if we told you that here comes your goth gf armed with “Bleach,” you’d rightfully think something kinky, and maybe even toxic, is about to go down. But that’s not the case here, as the goth gf in question is not the spooky girl you dated in high school but rather an alt-pop duo from Los Angeles. And the “Bleach” they arrive with today (July 2) is a playful new track all about wanting to get the fuck out of town after a breakup. We’ve all done it, goth gf or not.

“It doesn’t work,” says the band about these rath decisions. “Yet.. we keep doing it every. Single. Time.”

Every single listen to “Bleach” yields more sonic discovery just beneath the surface. It’s the latest from songwriter Zach DeGaetano and music director Carter Vaughan — who do time together as bandmates for Canadian pop singer Tate McRae — and it mixes casual sun-kissed West Coast alt-pop with a textured East Coast ambition. The self-described bedroom boy band dropped a debut single in “xo” back in April, and that and this new jam will be featured on their forthcoming crush EP.

They weirdly feel like a project that has been with us for a while now, despite their relatively recent origins, and we have a feeling goth gf will be with us for a long while after this. Unlike that fling your had in your MySpace era.