A third Taylor Tomlinson show added at The Wilbur for December 16

Everyone knows the 12 days of Christmas. This December at The Wilbur, we’ll be celebrating the three days of Taylor Tomlinson as she brings her “Deal With It” tour to Boston. The comedian has this week added a third show at the Tremont Street theater, set for December 16. A few tickets remain for her December 17 late show (10 p.m.), while the early show that night (7:30 p.m.) is sold out.

Tickets to the December 16 show go on sale Wednesday (June 30) at 10 a.m EDT.

No stranger to the pages of Vanyaland, Tomlinson has also been featured on Conan, MTV’s Safe Word, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, was a Top 10 finalist on Season 9 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and her stand-up special is currently streaming on Netflix. Taylor was recently honored as a Top 10 Comedian To Watch at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival. She also co-hosts The Self-Helpless Podcast.

Tomlinson started doing stand-up at just 16 years old and has been letting stand-up slowly ruin her life ever since. She is one of the country’s youngest currently touring headliners, delighting audiences coast-to-coast with her sharp crowd work, biting wit, and wonderfully self-deprecating point of view.