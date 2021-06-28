Band in the USA: The Marías unveil 2022 ‘CINEMA’ tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

This past Friday (June 25) was a wild one for new music, but the album that we took with us through the weekend (alongside Johnny Dynamite’s Sleeveless) was CINEMA, the debut effort from The Marías. The Los Angeles alternative-pop group draw as much inspiration from filmmakers like Pedro Almodóvar and Wes Anderson as they do any identifiable genre of music, and the result is an infectious 13-track LP that somehow feels retro and modern at the same time, making it quite perfect for the right now.

“We want people to feel inspired to create anything, whether it’s music or art or whatever else they’re drawn to,” says vocalist María Zardoya. “Hopefully the songs will help them to break away from real life for a while and create some kind of dream world in their heads — something like the scenes to their own little movie.”

With the album comes news of a North American CINEMA tour that gets 2022 started right. The Marías head out on 29-date tour that kicks off January 26 in Las Vegas and wraps March 12 in Los Angeles, with stops in Phoenix, Brooklyn, and Boston along the way. Tickets to all the shows are on sale now; fire up CINEMA via Spotify and get all the dates in Insta-form below.

