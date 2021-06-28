Astro Inn go shirtless and seductive for summer on ‘Aphrodisiaddict’

Every now and again a song and video come along that puts a sultry spark in our otherwise mundane day. The latest entry to do just that is Astro Inn’s wild and lubed-up “Aphrodisiaddict,” a pure sex jam released this past Friday (June 24) that’s shooting off some erotic fireworks well before the Fourth of July weekend. The Houston band’s new alt-R&B single is certainly fit for the festive holiday ahead: Its stars circling the orbits of lounge-era Arctic Monkeys and classic George Michael; its stripes a soft-core visual — shot, directed, and edited by James Templeton — that’s seducing us in ways seldom seen in 2021.

For those blinded by the bisexual lighting and human beasts contained within, “Aphrodisiaddict” is a compound word of “aphrodisiac” and “addict,” and the band says a lot of media passed on hyping the song because it was, in fact, just too sexy. We’ll take them at their word on that, but there might be something more playfully sinister lurking beneath the sheets.

“[The lyric] ‘You’re addicted to things that turn you on’ implies that the antagonist in the song is more addicted to the chase than the final result — potentially in a manipulative, nasty way,” Astro Inn tell Vanyaland.

We may never know for sure, but we do know this: Astro Inn have plenty more hot jams on the way, culminating in the release of a new album in September. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll cool off by then.