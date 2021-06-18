Mammothor broadcast a blistering shot of hard rock ‘Novocaine’

We’ve all been emerging from our own sort of public slumber over the past year or so, and Mammothor are no different. The Boston hard rock band spent most of 2020 behind closed doors, enlisting a pair of new members (drummer Euz Azevedo of Das Muerte; Alex Muss from Minsk’s Slaves of Insanity), and sharpening a sound at Maine’s Halo Studio and Chillhouse Studios in Charlestown that would shape their new album, The Ecstasy of Silence… The Agony of Dreams.

“The pandemic hit everyone hard and caused many life changes for people, including the members of Mammothor,” the band states. “It has definitely been a tough year, but thankfully, Euz and Alex come ready to rock!”

Last week they re-emerged with a blistering new track called “Novocaine,” which landed at Number 11 on Spotify’s “New Metal Tracks” playlist. Today (June 18), they follow up the digital release with its official music video, and the visual furthers the track’s theme of how misinformation has corrupted our society. The engaging clip was directed by Jim Foster at Red 13 Studios, and feels like something we would have seen across the MTV overnight towards the tail end of Headbanger’s Ball’s run in the early ’90s.

“The ‘Novocaine’ music video is a pointed criticism of ‘fake news’ influence on the general populace, as well as self-reflection on society’s own flaws and shortcomings,” Mammothor declare in a press release. “A big media mogul puppeteering fabricated information through newscasters who do

the dirty bidding of shock video, creating an addiction to extremism while anesthetizing and blinding

society to the real issues that plague our world.”

Add some volume to your Friday and crank “Novocaine” to the metal heavens below.