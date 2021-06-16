Band in the USA: twenty one pilots unveil multi-venue ‘Takeøver Tour’

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

The return of live music was sure to bring some fun and creative ways to tour the world, and in that regard, twenty one pilots have jumped ahead of the pack. The Columbus alt-pop duo have today (June 16) unveiled their Takeøver Tour for 2021 and 2022, where they play multiple shows in each city at venues both large and small. In Boston, for example, twenty one pilots throw down a four-night stand that starts October 18 at the intimate Paradise Rock Club, progressing to larger venues along the way: House of Blues (October 19), Agganis Arena (October 20), and TD Garden (October 23).

“Wow. We’re playing shows again,” says twenty one pilots’ Josh Dun. “I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon.”

Other cities on the tour include London, Mexico City, Denver, and Los Angeles. Get all ticket information at twentyonepilots.com/takeovertour, and scan all the announced shows below in easy, breezy flyer form. The band’s latest album, Scaled And Icy, dropped in May; hear it via Spotify.

***