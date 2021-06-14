Band in the USA: Gus Dapperton unveils fall tour with deluxe ‘Orca’

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

By now, chances are you’ve heard the name Gus Dapperton, but are maybe unsure of what the fuss is all about. After all, the New York State artist dropped his much-hyped sophomore album Orca back in September 2020, at a time when, well… we all had quite a bit going on back then. So we’re getting a do-over with this past Friday’s (June 11) release of the LP’s deluxe version, which features its 10 original tracks plus and updated “Palms” and three new jams. With it, Dapperton dropped a video for new single “Sober Up,” along with a handful of fall North American tour dates for October and November (following appearances this summer at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival), giving us all a few short months to get up to speed on your cool niece’s new fave. Watch “Sober Up” below, and scan through all the Dapperton dates via his Insta. Tickets are on sale now.

