Here Comes Your Band: Pixies unveil North American tour dates

A few weeks back, Pixies caught the attention of everywhere from here to U-Mass with a pair of September shows opening for Nine Inch Nails in Cleveland, as well as an appearance at Chicago’s Riot Fest. Turns out those won’t be the only gigs Paz and the boys will be playing later this year, and the band has unveiled a string of dates around their festival commitments.

Things kick off September 10 at Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, and wrap September 26 at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Over the past year, it’s been wonderful to spend so much time with our families,” says guitarist Joey Santiago, via Brooklyn Vegan. “I’ve been doing a lot of cycling and playing music, Paz has been working on art projects, music, film, and surfing, Charles has been raising chickens and doing a lot of painting, and Dave has been playing drums, doing magic, and investing time in metal detecting and mineral collecting. But we’re ready to get back to playing live shows, and are looking forward to seeing you all.”

Iconic bands, they’re just like us! Tickets for the headlining gigs go on sale Friday (June 11) at 10 a.m. EDT local time. Peep the list below to see if Pixies are headed your way.

Pixies: 2021 Tour Dates

September 10: Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY

September 11: Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA

September 13: Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY

September 14: Foellinger Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN

September 16: Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

September 17: The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, MO

September 18: The Waiting Room/Outdoors in Omaha, NE

September 19: Riot Fest in Chicago, IL

September 21: Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

September 23: Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

September 26: Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK