Get a head start on summer with a new ‘Jungle Cruise’ trailer

Friends, it’s looking more and more likely every day that, to quoth the now-infamous advertisements for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Big Movies Are (coming) Back [to] (insert city name here). We’ve got a theaters-only blockbuster hitting screens in just a few days, alongside a big fancy Live-Action remake, and as such, in case you haven’t noticed, a whole lot of trailers have dropped in the last couple of weeks. So, what better time is there for Walt Disney Pictures to drop a brand-new trailer for Jungle Cruise, given that it could be attached to either one of the big films out this weekend? We think there isn’t one. Anyway, this still looks like the bomb — it’s The Rock and Emily Blunt on a boat, what more do you need, really — and this trailer doesn’t lower the hype level in the slightest.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila — his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities — possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate — and mankind’s — hangs in the balance.”

Jungle Cruise hits theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30. Before then, why not watch all of Jaume Collet-Serra’s filmography? There are plenty of worse ways to spend one’s time, and if you do decide to, definitely start with The Commuter. It’s a wonderfully uncomplicated plot — shit’s happening to Liam Neeson on a train — and we think this might be the Under Siege to that film’s Die Hard.