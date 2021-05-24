The Spins celebrate the characters of your life story on ‘Switchblade’

We’re firm believers that everything that happens in life, and all the people we meet along the way, no matter how fleeting or significant, play a role in shaping who we are moving forward. And that theme is well in play on The Spins’ infectious and jangling new single “Switchblade.” The Northern New Jersey indie quartet dropped the track on Friday (May 21), and it’s almost hypnotic in the way it drones along across its 2:43 runtime, offering a magnetic pull of self-assurance and life-lived lessons.

“This is a song about realizing every person you meet has an importance and shared experience to your life,” the band states. “Every encounter you have serves a purpose to your growth and perspective, whether the experience is positive or negative at the time. Even toxic experiences can help you with your own personal growth in the end.”

Luckily, our fresh experience with The Spins is anything but toxic. The band is set to release a string of singles to amplify 2021, with a larger body of work due later in the year. We’re into it, and happy to make the acquaintance.