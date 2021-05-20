Kate Nash reflects on the feelings of quarantine with ‘Misery’

Now that we’re finally starting to emerge from the nightmare was the past 14 months, we’ll all start reflecting on just what transpired and develop some feelings about all the moods and emotions we endured without fully processing. Kate Nash has summed shit up fairly succinctly, with a new song released yesterday (May 19) appropriately titled “Misery.” It’s another twirl of musical magnetism from the British award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, and activist, with strings swirling around a propulsive beat pushing Nash’s usually brilliant lyricisms to the brink.

“I definitely went through depression,” admits Nash. “For the most part of the year, I just didn’t have the energy and I was kind of lethargic and very lackluster. Rather than fighting that, I leaned into it. It’s about the trauma: The trauma of everything changing.”

Part of the coping for Nash involved heading out with her partner and their two dogs, Stella and Vlad, on a COVID-secure road trip around the United States to perform a few songs at various scenic destinations. The fruit of that labor starts to arrive Friday (May 21), the first of her “Safely Out of the Bedroom” tour that finds Nash playing live at Sequoia National Forest.

“I feel like there was a livestreaming diarrhea that was happening at the beginning of quarantine where everyone was producing content like crazy from their living rooms,” Nash says. “My living room is a home, it’s not a set. There’s only so much I can do to make it look good. There’s something charming about it, for sure, but as a performer, I was thinking, ‘What can I do that would make this more interesting for my audience?’ We’ve been in people’s intimate spaces, and I’m gonna go safely out of there.”

Score tickets and tune in via launchglobal.tv/katenash, and get tuned in to “Misery” below.

