RIP: Paul Mooney, legendary comedian and writer, has died at 79

Some sad news on the comedy front today (May 19), as Paul Mooney, an iconic pillar in the history of stand-up comedy and social commentary who was known for his work as a writer for stage and television, as well as his guest spots on Chappelle’s Show, has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was 79.

With a career spanning over six decades, the Louisiana native shared his comedic genius and social outlook with the world in a myriad of ways aside from his own trailblazing career in stand-up, in which he helped to influence an entire generation of comedians that followed him. In addition to his contributions to a number of Richard Pryor’s stand-up specials and television appearances, Mooney also lent his writing talents to classics such as Sanford & Son, Good Times, and In Living Color. He also acted in a number of cult favorites like the Pryor-fronted films Which Way Is Up? and Bustin’ Loose, and the Spike Lee joint Bamboozled.

The news of Mooney’s passing spread through social media quickly, with many comedians, actors, and musicians influenced by his work and guidance taking to their platforms to express their condolences.

“I was lucky enough to open for Paul Mooney several times. It was a master class. It was like a Malcolm X speech that had been punched up by Redd Foxx. & then in the middle of everything he’d go off on a tangent about Jane Fonda. He was 1 of the greats. Rest in Peace, Mr. Mooney,” tweeted W. Kamau Bell. Marc Maron paid respects as well: “RIP the great Paul Mooney. It was an honor to be a back of the room student for his late night master classes when I was a doorman back in the day.”

RIP.

I was lucky enough to open for Paul Mooney several times. It was a master class. It was like a Malcolm X speech that had been punched up by Redd Foxx. & then in the middle of everything he’d go off on a tangent about Jane Fonda. He was 1 of the greats. Rest in Peace, Mr. Mooney. May 19, 2021

RIP the great Paul Mooney. It was an honor to be a back of the room student for his late night master classes when I was a doorman back in the day. — marc maron (@marcmaron) May 19, 2021

Awww…. RIP comedy legend Paul Mooney! You were both funny and poignant. So happy to have witnessed your genius live. Rest well!!! Pour down some laughter here. We need it 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/cr6MqY3UXA — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 19, 2021

If you like eddie murphy or Richard Pryor you like Paul Mooney and might not even know it. A giant. — Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) May 19, 2021