Netflix’s ‘Fear Street’ trilogy gets a creepy teaser

You know, it’s been a bit since the Goosebumps movies hit theaters and endeared an entirely new generation of kids to the work of master YA writer R.L. Stine (who, sadly, is not actually Jack Black in the real world). The first one landed in 2015, so if you were a happy go-lucky 12 year-old when the first one dropped, you’re probably an angsty-ass college-bound teenager right now, and Netflix has got the perfect treat for you coming up later this summer. They’ve adapted Stine’s Fear Street series of books into an R-rated trilogy of horror films, aged up content-wise to meet the discerning standards of kids who probably watched some Ari Aster shit and have some A24 merch in their closets. The streamer dropped a teaser for the trilogy earlier on Wednesday and, you know what, it actually looks pretty fun!

Peep it:

You know what? Since you’ve been such a good reader, here are three synopses for you, as a treat. First up is Fear Street: 1994, which will premiere on July 2:

“In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.“

Next is Fear Street: 1978, which hits on July 9:

“In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late.”

And, finally, here’s the one for Fear Street: 1666, which rounds out the trilogy on July 16:

“In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it’s up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town’s curse, before it’s too late.”

So, yeah! That’s a straight pile of horror to hoover up later this summer like you’re Tony Montana in the middle of a downward spiral.