Littlecigarette wraps a flashy ‘Fur Coat’ around an outsider’s perspective

By Michael O'Connor Marottaon
Kartel Music Group
 

We’ll admit right off the bat to not knowing a whole lot about Littlecigarette, but we do know this: The British rapper and producer signed to Goldie’s label Fallen Tree 1Hundred, has a self-produced debut album called Omega on the way, and today (May 19) drops a track and visual for “Fur Coat” that has us fairly hypnotized over the first few listens.

“If there was ever any true, flamboyant self-assurance in the spell of dark tragedy that I found myself in, ‘Fur Coat’ captures it,” says Littlecigarette. “I like the frankness about it too, as well as the confidence. There’s still no better feeling than having a tenner’s worth of weed in the pocket of your flash coat.”

Goldie is 100 percent on-board, adding: “Littlecigarette is a young kid who has dealt with a lot of demons and trauma. I can sympathize and engage with him and his music because I was exactly the same, using music as catharsis. He has a very clever way of dealing with and processing his emotion into this alter ego. Also a lot like me his music is different, it’s challenging and a little bit Marmite; people are going to respond to his music in different ways — but he’s speaking his own truth.”

 

We’ll probably he hearing a lot more from this dude in the next few weeks, months, years, so we’ll wrap this “Fur Coat” around our heads and lay back on the pillow of hype.  

 
 

