The ‘Awake’ trailer will keep you up all night long

Much like how those with OCD have the name of their life-altering psychological condition applied to the anal-retentive normal, there’s a bit of a difference between insomnia as a medical condition and some person staying up too late because they can’t stop thinking about a dumb thing they said to a co-worker earlier in the day. Chronic insomnia can seriously fuck someone’s life up, and an extremely rare form of it/disease called fatal familial insomnia, which can actually — or more likely, will — kill you if you’re unlucky enough to be diagnosed with it (ironically, this is the kind of thing that will definitely cause hypochondriacs to stay awake at night).

So, with all that out of the way, Netflix is looking to put the fear back in insomnia with their new horror film Awake, which stars Gina Rodriguez trying to save her daughter during an insomnia pandemic (that somehow manages to also take out all electronics as well, which is… interesting!). The streamer dropped a trailer for the project earlier on Wednesday, and it looks like pretty solid Saturday afternoon viewing, like the Sci-Fi Channel Original Movies used to be, once upon a time.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. When Jill, a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world.”

Awake hits Netflix on June 9.