Erica Rhodes embraces imperfection with new special ‘La Vie En Rhodes’

With her latest hour, Erica Rhodes is here to let you know that it’s okay to not be perfect. However, that won’t stop her from getting into the critical artist mindset that her own delivery could’ve been better at times. At least that’s how she sees it through her own eyes.

When it comes to her first hour-long special, La Vie En Rhodes, which premiered in mid-April, the Newton native admits that she probably won’t watch it again, but given the circumstances that brought her to the drive-in theater setting in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl, she’s proud of the final product. Additionally, while she may have already moved on from it in her own head, she’s excited, albeit a bit anxious, to see how people react to it now that it’s out there.

“It’s a weird psychological mind game, because I probably won’t watch it now anyway, but there’s always something that I wish I had done differently, because I’m also super picky about everything,” Rhodes tells Vanyaland. “But overall, I’m excited, because we shot it under such strange circumstances, and I’m proud of the fact that we shot during a really challenging time, but I’m also just always in that critical place where I find things that I could’ve done differently.”

While she may spot things that she feels could’ve been better, Rhodes is also proud of what the special represents beyond the material’s subject matter. Not just in the way she adapted to the odd circumstances of that moment in time, but also for how the material represents a glimpse into her “old self,” while also showing an overall creative evolution in her joke writing and storytelling that brings her creative process into the current day.

“It’s sort of an interesting mix of my earlier stuff and my later stuff, so I definitely realized the evolution in my act,” says Rhodes. “In my mind, the second half of the special is the more recent stuff, some of which I worked on during the pandemic on Zoom, and some of the newer stuff is more fresh and better reflects how I feel now.”

Looking back on that night in Pasadena, Rhodes finds irony, as well as solace, in the fact that although it was delivered to an ocean of vehicles and car horns, her largely personal and introspective batch of material still felt rather intimate given the setting. And while she may continue to beat herself up over what she sees as imperfections, she’s proud of where her 8 ½ years of grinding in the comedy game has brought her, and she’s hoping to share some of that optimism with viewers as the special lives on.

“What I really wanted to show was a sense of hope, and even through all the struggles and disappointments you experience in life, there is a way to find the comedy in it, and rise above it,” says Rhodes. “That’s also why I decided to do it as a drive-in show, because it shows that we can rise above, whatever the circumstances may be, and turn our unfortunate events into some sort of victory.”