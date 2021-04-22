Get scared by ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ trailer

Despite it being cold and windy as the Yukon outside here in Boston at the moment, we’re starting to get wonderful little hints and tastes of summer with each and every passing day. Flowers are blooming, the Red Sox are playing at Fenway, and the weather may one day get warmer, even as soon as next week (we’ll believe it when we see it). And, on Thursday, we got another sign that a Summer Movie Season will be upon us when Warner Bros. dropped the trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It earlier on in the day. What would have been The Conjuring 3 before the dumb-after-colon-title committee got their hands on it is, for all intents and purposes, Law & Order: Special Exorcisms Unit, and though the fact that James Wan isn’t directing it gives us pause (it’s the Curse of La Llorona director, this time around), it still seems like a boatload of spooky summer fun.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4, which is good news for those of you who can only really handle horror if you’re watching on TV, during the day, with plenty of time to pause and get your heart rate down. Remember: It’s just a movie! Well, now it is. It was once a semi-true story, apparently. So it’s only kind of just a movie!