ZOLA crafts her own self-support system on the enchanting ‘Nosebleed’

For all the things we’ve missed the most during the pandemic age of social — mental, emotional, and physical — distancing, the human connection is right near the top of the list. From large gathering holidays like Easter yesterday to simple, stress-free interactions at a market, it’s incalculable to assess what we’ve lost over the past year. Those themes swirl in our head as we vibe to “Nosebleed,” the enchanting new alt-pop track from San Francisco’s ZOLA.

“Nosebleed” dropped this past Friday (April 2) via Young Poet (UK), and represents a bit of a return for the singer/songwriter and artist after a year-long hiatus. And hey, what a year it has been.

“To put it simply, “Nosebleed” was written when I needed the hug and support I didn’t feel like I was getting,” says ZOLA. “I was traveling to Los Angeles every month for week-long stays from San Francisco and working with my first label and with all these added members to my musical journey, I had never felt so alone. In parallel, California was experiencing its most devastating natural fires today and I felt like my home was now literally burning to the ground.”

She adds: “So, on one of my write-cations in LA, I wrote ‘Nosebleed’ with my two friends Wes & Taylor. Walking into the session they said ‘write something that sounds like a millennial pop Joni Mitchell’. I don’t know if I quite achieved that but I do feel like I gave myself the support I needed and I was reminded that I always have myself to fall back on no matter the circumstances. We can be the ceilings to our skin and the ones to hold our own when nobody else will. I hope that message comes across.”

It certainly does; just when we need it most. Fall into your own sense of self with “Nosebleed” below.