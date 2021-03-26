The Beach confronts some unexpected emotions on ‘Still In Love’

No matter where we are on the calendar, we can always use a sad alt-pop banger in our lives. The latest entry into our infinite playlist comes from The Beach, the rising musical project from English singer and songwriter George Morgan. It’s called “Still In Love,” it was produced by and co-written with Fyfe, and it’s an acousti-pop floater built on vocal melody that explores the raw aftermath after a breakup.

“Essentially a confession/play by play of how I acted/felt about my ex-girlfriend after we broke up,” Morgan says. “I convinced myself that I was over it but was brutally reminded I wasn’t when I bumped into her at a mutual friend’s birthday. You never know how you’re gonna react when you see an old flame out somewhere and I guess this song is my experience of still feeling something when I didn’t think I would.”

If there was any sort of silver lining to the past year of lockdown and quarantine, it’s that those chance encounters of running into someone probably decreased drastically. But then, of course, we lose out on all of life’s humble inspirations.

“The writing of the song was a pretty rare experience, I was 40 minutes late to the session with Fyfe as I was trying to gather my emotions before I turned up,” Morgan adds. “On arrival the song just fell out and within three hours we had recorded the whole thing, which is how it is today. It was a great example of songwriting as therapy, I turned up to the session feeling terrible. And left feeling amazing listening to the song we’d just written on my headphones.”

Wrap your arms around your broken heart below.

***