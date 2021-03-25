This Stream Is Tonight: Julien Baker shows off ‘Little Oblivions’

Even as the live show listings are starting to trickle back in, we’re still a ways from experiencing album release parties in real life. Which is a shame, because some defining albums of this still-young 2021 have dropped in recent weeks, including — hell, especially — Julien Baker’s third LP Little Oblivions. While we can’t be in the venues to celebrate it just yet, the Tennessee singer-songwriter is taking the livestream stage this evening (March 25) for her album release show live from Nashville’s Analog at Hutton Hotel. According to a release, the fully-produced streaming concert performance takes place via STAGED, part of Audiotree’s virtual concert series, and broadcasts via prime time wherever you may be in the world: Screening times are 8 p.m. AEDT; 7 p.m. GMT; and 9 p.m. EDT, with the show available for 24 hours afterwards, open to unlimited viewing. Score tickets and other info here, and stream the wonderful Little Oblivions below.