Sorry unveil two-track release across a mood of metallic, silver, and grey

It’s been about a year since Sorry rose up with debut record 925, and now the North London outfit hit today (March 17) with a two-track release born out of the pandemic pause. The tracks are called “Cigarette Packet” and “Separate”; both are moody, casual kinetic jolts of alt-pop, joined at the percussive hip but extended out in different directions over each’s under-three-minute canvas. It’s a bit of a departure from the sound of the LP, but also an exciting one.

“These songs came from ideas we worked on from home during last year,” says Sorry’s Asha Lorenz. “The sounds are quite metallic / silver / grey and the lyrical ideas are repetitive almost as if they are whispers / mantras/ worries that you’d say to yourself and keep to yourself.”

We’re glad they’ve chosen to share. Both “Cigarette Packet” and “Separate” are on Spotify, but they also come correct with a pair of visuals, crafted by Flasha Prod., so we’ll also direct readers to those below. Sorry not Sorry.