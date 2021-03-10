Fairfield Comedy Club announces limited merch collaboration with Vans

Over the course of the pandemic, Vans has helped out different small businesses all over the country by collaborating on limited edition merch collections every week in an effort to ease the struggle. This week, a New England comedy club has become the latest to get a bit of a lift as the world continues to advance toward some semblance of normalcy.

As part of the legendary shoe company’s Foot The Bill initiative, Fairfield Comedy Club in Fairfield, Connecticut, has become one of the latest businesses, and the first in New England, to be chosen by the skate shoe brand for a limited edition merch collection. Donning a design created by NYC artist Guy Philoche, the collection includes a customizable slip-on canvas shoe, as well as an accompanying t-shirt (in both men’s and women’s fits), from which all net proceeds will go to supporting comics local to the club as they continue to struggle to find steady work and stage time amidst the closure of comedy clubs all over the country.

Check out the collection, as well as the other businesses supported by the initiative, here.