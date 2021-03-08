The Paranoyds strike up a garage rock appetite with ‘Egg Salad’

We’re all dragging ass a bit on this scattered Monday, so The Paranoyds are here to liven shit up with a hearty appetite and some fuzzy tones. The Los Angeles foursome today (March 8) serve up a new visual for “Egg Salad,” off their 2019 LP Carnage Bargain, and we can catch its hungry vibes all the way out here in the Northeast. And we’re throwing some mood right back out west.

“‘Egg Salad’ is an homage to a spoiled brat from the Valley,” says The Paranoyds’ Staz Lindes. “She keeps sneaking cash outta mom’s purse, doesn’t have any ambition or goals in life, just wants to party, and keeps getting away with minor crimes. Sometimes she even makes it to Hollywood!”

The visual was directed by Nicole Stunwyck, who adds a bit of a new twist in the clip: “The video presents the glitzy and glamorous world of a teenage girl who, after accidentally catching a beauty pageant on TV, dreams of her rise to stardom & subsequent downfall… It’s not a commentary on anything but an experimental depiction of my own personal fascination for young tragic starlets à laValley of The Dolls.”

We last caught up with The Paranoyds a hundred thousand years ago, when the band played Somerville’s ONCE Lounge in February 2020 with Spendtime Palace and Leopard Print Taser. Hit the Ben Stas photo gallery via the link after feasting those eyes on “Egg Salad” below.