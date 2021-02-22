Boston Calling cancels 2021 festival, sets sights on Memorial Day 2022

There will be no Boston Calling in 2021. The Allston-based music festival, held annually over Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex, just announced the news via social media on Monday afternoon (February 21); read their statement in full below.

“After exploring all possible options for hosting Boston Calling this year, we have made the difficult decision in conjunction with local and state authorities to cancel the 2021 festival,” writes Boston Calling. “The health and safety of our entire community is always a top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve.”

Boston Calling was forced to postpone its 2020 edition, headlined by Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rage Against The Machine, due to the spread of COVID-19.

It had earmarked May 28, 29, and 30 for this year’s event, but with a great deal of uncertainty still looming over live music and virtually any event that draws a crowd, the decision was made to nix the 2021 edition and look ahead to next year. Boston Calling says news on “headliners, lineup, and vendors” will be announced as Memorial Day weekend 2022 draws closer.