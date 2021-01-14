Middle Kids announce new album ‘Today We’re The Greatest’

Finally, a reason to embrace 2021: Middle Kids have a new recording coming out called Today We’re The Greatest, and it lands in our hearts, minds, and playlists come March 19 via Domino Records.

It’s the Australian guitar-rock trio’s sophomore effort, following 2018’s breakout LP Lost Friends. Late last year Hannah Joy and the boys got us prepped for it with the release of ebullient lead single “R U 4 Me?”, and today set an even greater tone for the LP with new track “Questions,” an orchestral earworm that once again shows off some fancy brasswork and Joy’s brilliant songwriting. Listen to it below.

“I want to make music that loves its listener,” says Joy about the new album. “Music that makes people feel seen, seen in the tiny little places that hide away in their hearts. I want people to hear our music, and feel a sense of love. And when I say love, it can be challenging, intense and tough. But it’s in the guts.”

Today We’re The Greatest was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, Soccer Mommy, Purity Ring), and you can pre-order it here.

