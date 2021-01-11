Watch the wacky trailer for Kristen Wiig’s ‘Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar’

If you happened to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the Before Times, back when we used to congregate inside movie theaters for “event films,” you probably saw the curious trailer for Josh Greenbaum’s Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, which was dropped without any fanfare and never appeared online in any form. You might have wondered what happened to that film — hell, you might have actually looked forward to seeing it in theaters in Summer 2020, given that it’s from writers and stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo — or you might not have, given everything that’s happened in the interim.

Well, the answer for the last few months was that it’d hit theaters in July 2021, but that abruptly changed on Monday, when Lionsgate finally dropped the trailer for the film online with a brand-new home rental release date attached as well. It looks like studios are picking and choosing winners and losers at the moment, given that we’re apparently going to resume movie-going at some point in 2021, and the schedule is going to be just a little bit crowded. We’re hyped that this wonderfully wacky little film is going to at least get its time in the spotlight, and the trailer’s a delight.

Get ready to have “Holiday” stuck in your head for the next six months:

Here’s a synopsis that will absolutely not help you in trying to grok what exactly this film is, but you can read it anyway:

“Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you ‘Bridesmaids’ (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes ‘Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar.’ Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…”

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar hits your preferred Video-on-Demand platform on February 12, just in time for you to ring in this Valentine’s Day with some laughs either alone or with your significant other.