Lana Del Rey chases ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ in her new era

Peace out, White Hot Forever. Hello Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

The title track from Lana Del Rey’s forthcoming studio album arrives today (January 11), following the first sneak peak at Chemtrails via 2020’s single “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.” The full album drops March 19.

Del Rey has been teasing her seventh studio album since the release of Norman Fucking Rockwell! in 2019, saying her next album White Hot Forever was already in the works. Eventually, Del Rey retitled the record Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Tune in below, and check out the record’s tracklist via Instagram, as well.

***